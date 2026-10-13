Avery Cochrane is gearing up for her next pop era, and she's doing it on her own terms.

The rising pop singer will release her debut album, Vengeance Through My Omnipresence, on Jan. 29, 2027, following the success of her debut EP Male Validation and Other Drugs.

With more than 20 million streams to her name and "Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night" surpassing 46 million views on social media, Cochrane is building a colorful, campy pop universe all her own.

She's also hitting the road on the Weapons of Iridescence Tour, which includes 13 cities nationwide, with stops in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and West Hollywood's historic Troubadour.

Meanwhile, her fan-favorite COCH-TOBER celebration is bringing daily surprises tied to the new album.

Ahead of this next chapter, Cochrane spoke with PopCrush about her self-made pop star journey, the sonic surprises waiting on her new album, and the deeply personal reason connecting with listeners means so much to her.

Avery Cochrane Talks New Album, Tour and Her Pop Star Journey

You literally worked odd jobs to fund the dream of becoming a pop star. Now you’re releasing your debut album. When you look at the version of yourself who was caddying and singing at a seafood restaurant to pay for studio time, what do you think would surprise her most about where you ended up?

I don’t think she’d be surprised by anything, honestly. Quite literally everything I’ve been manifesting for myself the last five years has come true, which makes me explode with gratitude.

I’m still the same scrappy and determined songwriter I’ve always been… just with slightly more budget and a bigger team. The plan has always been to move to LA and do music full time. Now that I’m here, I’m trying to figure out my next milestone.

"Toy Gun” is part of this new era, and even the title feels like it comes with a little danger and a lot of personality. What’s something about this album that you think people will not see coming based on what they know about you so far?

I’m throwing a lot of sonic surprises at everyone. As always, the project mostly prioritizes my lyrics, but the producers I’ve created it with are so incredibly skilled and creative, and the sounds we come up with in the studio together are just too good to not include in these records.

I’m excited to hear what people think of the little vocal chops and synth lines.

You’ve built such a distinct world around your music, from the campy visuals to COCH-TOBER and the whole “self-made pop diva” thing. At what point did you realize you weren’t just making songs anymore; you were building an entire universe for people to step into?

I realized I was world-building around the release of my song “Existential Crisis at the Tennis Club.” That was the first song of mine that had any sort of traction on socials, which was extremely exciting for me. I wrote the song existing in a made-up universe in which I went on to marry a boring rich man, instead of the love of my life. The aesthetics that came with that were so inspiring to me, and when it came to shooting the cover art, I wanted what I saw in this made-up universe to be reflected in it.

When I had the budget to create my first real music video (Shapeshifting), the director and I threw around the campy word a lot. The release of that song and music video felt like a debut single (though I had been releasing music for 4 years prior) because it was my first baby step into the pop world. I knew I had a bit of an audience by that point, and I really wanted to keep their attention.

You’ve spent years essentially betting on yourself before there was any guarantee that the rest of the world would catch up. Now that the album, tour, and all of this momentum are happening at once, what part of the dream still feels the most surreal to you?

Maintaining belief in myself was easy, but trying to get others to see the vision was complicated. I spent 4 years debating whether or not I was just delusional and untalented, and was told by my daydreamer parents that I was a star too many times as a kid. Yes, I wanted the pop stardom, but more than anything I wanted to be a writer.

As an ex-willfully-idiotic-teenage-girl (for the bit), nobody, including myself, took my intellect seriously. Once I dropped the act and started really writing, a skill I always suspected I had, everything clicked. Seeing people singing my overthought and hyper-specific lyrics back to me challenges the deep-seated belief I had in my incompetence. I didn’t know I had the power to connect with others through my words. That’s the most surreal part.