Adele may be gearing up for a major music comeback, and a new album could be closer than fans think.

A source claims the Grammy-winning singer has been quietly working on new music for several years — and the project may already be finished.

If the report is accurate, Adele could have a pretty unconventional plan for releasing it.

Is Adele Releasing a New Album in 2026?

Adele has reportedly been working on a new album since 2022 and could release it with little or no advance notice, according to the Daily Mail.

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“I hear that it is done,” a senior music industry source told the outlet.

The album could arrive as early as this month (Nov.), with the singer potentially dropping the entire project overnight rather than announcing it weeks in advance.

Sources also suggested the record could be titled 39 and explore Adele's experiences with fame and her connection to London, according to the report.

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If released, it would mark Adele's fifth studio album and her first since 30, which arrived in November 2021. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer has not announced a new album or confirmed a release date.

What Has Adele Said About Returning to Music?

A potential album would follow Adele's decision to step away from music after completing her Las Vegas residency in 2024.

Harry How, Getty Images Harry How, Getty Images

She is also reportedly considering a limited number of major concerts in the United Kingdom next summer. No performances have been officially announced.

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Adele has been with sports agent Rich Paul since 2021 and announced their engagement during a 2024 show in Germany. She shares joint custody of her son, Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.