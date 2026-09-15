Lana Del Rey and Zach Bryan have finally finished their mysterious duet — and Lana is giving fans just enough clues to get everyone guessing.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer shared several photos on social media Sunday (Sept. 13), documenting what appeared to be a recent recording session in Massachusetts with the country singer.

Zach appeared in a video walking through the studio, while Lana later shared selfies with the "Let You Down" singer and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

“Whale, we finally got our song done. And that’s no Lie,” she wrote in the caption.

Lana Del Rey + Zach Bryan's Duet Is Done

Neither artist revealed the song's title, but Lana's caption offered some intriguing clues. She thanked Zach, along with “Sam and Shelby,” for making the trip to Massachusetts while they worked to “bring back Mother whale and moonlight roll on.”

The whale imagery appeared throughout the post, including paintings in the studio featuring the words “Roll on, thou deep and dark blue Ocean,” a line from Lord Byron's Childe Harold's Pilgrimage.

Whatever it all means, the collaboration has been a long time coming.

Zach and Lana previously crossed paths at Hangout Music Festival in 2024 and Stagecoach in 2025, while Zach has also covered Del Rey's “Video Games.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Zach Bryan Songs - Country's Most Important Artists

For Zach, the duet adds another major name to a collaboration list that already includes Bruce Springsteen, Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves and John Mayer.

Get our free mobile app

Lana's last full-length studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, arrived in March 2023, while Zach's latest, With Heaven on Top, was released in January 2026.