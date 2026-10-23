Miley Cyrus’ “Cold Blooded” is for anyone who’s ever tried to protect themselves from getting hurt, even when it means keeping people at a distance.

Sometimes, the walls we build to avoid repeating painful experiences end up making it harder to let anyone in. Breaking those patterns can be much more complicated than simply deciding to do things differently.

Now, a song Miley recorded years ago is getting a new life, giving fans a chance to hear a track that spent years in unreleased-song lore.

What Is Miley Cyrus' 'Cold Blooded' About?

“Cold Blooded (Demo)” officially arrived as part of the soundtrack for Season 2 of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This.

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The track had long been a fan-favorite unreleased song, with its origins dating back to Cyrus’ She Is Miley Cyrus era between 2017 and 2019.

The song explores emotional defenses, vulnerability, and family dynamics, reflecting on how past experiences can shape the ways we protect ourselves from getting hurt.

Rather than simply presenting emotional distance as coldness, it touches on the reasons someone might learn to keep their guard up in the first place.

Unreleased for years, the demo has found a new home on the Nobody Wants This soundtrack and in our hearts.

Miley Cyrus, 'Cold Blooded (Demo)' Lyrics :

The rain is pouring down, and I'm looking out the window

Thinking I'ma change my ways

Somehow I do this to myself, but I'm blaming you again

And hold a grudge for days

I learned from my mama to never let it go

But that's not who I really am

There's a little part of me with a lot of history

And I wanna help you understand

That one day the tears flooded

So I decided to be cold-blooded

So I'd never get hurt again

There was someone I loved

Who decided to be cold-blooded

So I'm just gonna blame it on them

I lie and say I'm better on my own

When we're lying here close, it's like lying in the snow

'Cause there's no love

I got cold, cold blood

Get scared and uncomfortable

It hurts me any time you say I'm pretty

So I try to keep it moving

And I pick a fight to bring up something petty

It's just that my daddy didn't always know how to say

That he's proud of who I am

There's a little part of me holding on to history

And I wanna help you understand

That one day the tears flooded

So I decided to be cold-blooded

So I'd never get hurt again

There was someone I loved

Who decided to be cold-blooded

So I'm just gonna blame it on them

I lie and say I'm better on my own

When we're lying here close, it's like lying in the snow

'Cause there's no love

I got cold, cold

It's not you, you're perfect

I feel like I don't deserve it

When I can't see my own worth

I can't see why you put me first and

I lie and say I'm better on my own

When we're lying here close, it's like lying in the snow

'Cause there's no love

I got cold, I got cold

I got cold, I got cold blood