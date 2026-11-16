RAYE Leads the 2027 Grammy Nominations — Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo + More Also in the Mix
The 2027 Grammy nominations are here!
The Recording Academy began announcing nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards live on Grammy.com on Monday (Nov. 16). David Guetta, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, YUNGBLUD, Carly Pearce, Kehlani and several other artists joined the livestream to reveal this year's nominees.
RAYE leads the pack with 11 nominations for her sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope. Rosalía follows with nine, while Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Olivia Rodrigo each earned seven nominations. Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas scored six apiece, while Taylor Swift, Geese and Kehlani received five. Madonna, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves each picked up four nominations.
The 69th Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu. The pre-ceremony will stream on Disney+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.
See below for the full list of nominees in the Grammy Awards' major categories.
Record of the Year
- Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"
- Ella Langley – "Choosin’ Texas"
- Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"
- Raye – "Where Is My Husband!"
- Olivia Rodrigo – "The Cure"
- Rosalía featuring Björk & Yves Tumor – "Berghain"
- Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"
- Tame Impala & Jennie – "Dracula"
Song of the Year
- Rosalía featuring Björk & Yves Tumor – "Berghain"
- Ella Langley – "Choosin’ Texas"
- Olivia Rodrigo – "The Cure"
- Ariana Grande – "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
- Taylor Swift – "I Knew It, I Knew You"
- Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"
- Bruno Mars – "Risk It All"
- Raye – "Where Is My Husband!"
Album of the Year
- Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend
- Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
- Ella Langley – Dandelion
- Bruno Mars – The Romantic
- Raye – This Music May Contain Hope
- Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
- Rosalía – Lux
- Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Best New Artist
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"
- Bruno Mars – "Risk It All"
- Raye – "Where Is My Husband!"
- Olivia Rodrigo – "The Cure"
- Rosalía – "Sauvignon Blanc"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – "Runway"
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love"
- Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony"
- Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter – "The Life of a Showgirl"
- Tame Impala & Jennie – "Dracula"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
- Olivia Dean – "A Couple Minutes"
- Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – "For Good"
- Laufey – "Madwoman"
- Raye – "I Hate the Way I Look Today"
- Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman – "All That’s Left"
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
- Ariana Grande – Petal
- Bruno Mars – The Romantic
- Raye – This Music May Contain Hope
- Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Fred Again.., Jamie T – Lights Burn Dimmer
- Madonna – I Feel So Free
- Slayyyter – Crank
- Tame Impala – My Old Ways
- Tinashe – Melatonin
- Underscores – Music
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Zara Larsson – "Blue Moon"
- Madonna – "Danceteria"
- Raye – "Lifeboat"
- Slayyyter – "Dance…"
- Tinashe – "Too Easy"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Madonna – Confessions II
- Robyn – Sexistential
- Skrillex – Soma
- Slayyyter – Wor$t Girl in America
- Tame Impala – Deadbeat
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
- Babymetal, Polyphia – "Sunset Kiss"
- Bini – "Unang Kilig"
- Ive – "Bang Bang"
- KiiKii – "404 (New Era)"
- Lisa – "Yes"
- SB19 – "Visa"
Best Rock Performance
- Angine de Poitrine – "Sarniezz"
- Phoebe Bridgers – "Lost Boys"
- Geese – "Trinidad"
- Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith – "What’s Wrong With Me"
- The Rolling Stones – "In the Stars"
Best Metal Performance
- Anthrax – "The Edge of Perfection"
- Hive Mind featuring Denzel Curry – "Knocked Loose"
- Mastodon – "Your Ghost Again"
- Megadeath – "Let There Be Shred"
- Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante – "End of You"
Best Rock Album
- Angine de Poitrine – Vol II
- Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy
- Muse – The Wow! Signal
- The Rolling Stones – Foreign Tongues
- Jack White – Frozen Charlotte
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Angine de Poitrine – "Fabienk"
- Phoebe Bridgers – "Kill Me"
- Geese – "Au Pays du Cocaine"
- Rosalía – "Reliquia"
- Hayley Williams – "Showbiz"
Best Alternative Music Album
- Alabama Shakes – I Must Be Dreaming
- Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend
- Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film
- Geese – Getting Killed
- Gorillaz – The Mountain
- Rosalía – Lux (Complete Works)
Best R&B Solo Performance
- Beyoncé – "Morning Dew (Donk)"
- Kehlani – "Out the Window"
- Victoria Monét – "Let Me"
- Jill Scott – "Pressha"
- Tems – "What You Need"
Best R&B Album
- Chris Brown – Brown (The Chocolate Edition)
- Alex Isley – When the City Sleeps
- Kehlani – Kehlani
- PJ Morton – Saturday Night
- Jill Scott – To Whom This May Concern
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd – "Good Flirts"
- Cardi B – "Errtime"
- De La Soul featuring Nas – "Run It Back!!"
- TI – "Let ‘Em Know"
- Don Toliver – "Body"
Best Rap Album
- Busta Rhymes & J Dilla – Dillagence II
- Cardi B – Am I The Drama?
- Rapsody – God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops
- Don Toliver – Octane
- Wale – Everything Is a Lot
- Kanye West (Ye) – Bully (Deluxe)
Best Jazz Performance
- Jon Batiste – "In Walked Bud"
- The Baylor Project – Good Life – "Tamron Hall Main Title Theme"
- Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley – "Sophisticated Lady"
- Deborah Silver and Diane Schuur – "The Lady Is a Tramp"
- Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman and Dan Pugach – "I Get
- Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)"
Best Latin Song
- Karol G & Drake – "Ahí"
- Jorge Drexler – "¿Cómo se ama?"
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting – "Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día"
- Rosalía & Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla"
- Milo J – "Niño"
Best Latin Pop Album
- Karol G – No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto
- Mon Laferte – Femme Fatale
- Carín León – Muda
- Rawayana – ¿Dónde Es El After?
- Elena Rose – Bendito Verano
Best Música Urbana Album
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0
- J Balvin & Ryan Castro – Omerta
- Ryan Castro – Hopi Sendé
- Alvaro Diaz – Omakase
- Feid – El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo
- Young Miko – Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout
Best Global Music Performance
- Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha – "Varuvaaiy"
- KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E Chávez – "Una Flor En Cada Estrella"
- Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo – "Bando (Orchestral)"
- Rosalía & Dougie F – "Porcelana"
- Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai"
Best Country Solo Performance
- Vince Gill – "The Whole World"
- Ella Langley – "Choosin’ Texas"
- Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell"
- Lainey Wilson – "Can’t Sit Still"
- Stephen Wilson Jr. – "Gary"
Best Traditional Country Album
- Charley Crockett – Clovis
- Vince Gill – 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline
- Cody Johnson – Banks of the Trinity
- Willie Nelson – Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle
- Charlie Worsham – Once Upon a Second Time Around
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Kelsea Ballerini – Mount Pleasant
- Carter Faith – Cherry Valley
- Ella Langley – Dandelion
- Megan Moroney – Cloud 9
- Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere
Songwriter of the Year
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Raye
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Producer of the Year
- Tony Berg
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Noah Goldstein
- Miranda Lambert
- Mike Sabath
Best Music Video
- Phoebe Bridgers – "Lost Boys"
- Gener8ion & Yung Lean – "Storm"
- Ariana Grande – "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
- Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony"
- Rosalía featuring Björk & Yves Tumor – "Berghain"
50 Best Albums of the 21st Century
Gallery Credit: Ellen Wulfhorst, Katrina Sirotta