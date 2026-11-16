The 2027 Grammy nominations are here!

The Recording Academy began announcing nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards live on Grammy.com on Monday (Nov. 16). David Guetta, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, YUNGBLUD, Carly Pearce, Kehlani and several other artists joined the livestream to reveal this year's nominees.

RAYE leads the pack with 11 nominations for her sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope. Rosalía follows with nine, while Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Olivia Rodrigo each earned seven nominations. Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas scored six apiece, while Taylor Swift, Geese and Kehlani received five. Madonna, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves each picked up four nominations.

The 69th Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu. The pre-ceremony will stream on Disney+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

See below for the full list of nominees in the Grammy Awards' major categories.

Record of the Year

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"

Ella Langley – "Choosin’ Texas"

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

Raye – "Where Is My Husband!"

Olivia Rodrigo – "The Cure"

Rosalía featuring Björk & Yves Tumor – "Berghain"

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

Tame Impala & Jennie – "Dracula"

Song of the Year

Rosalía featuring Björk & Yves Tumor – "Berghain"

Ella Langley – "Choosin’ Texas"

Olivia Rodrigo – "The Cure"

Ariana Grande – "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

Taylor Swift – "I Knew It, I Knew You"

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"

Bruno Mars – "Risk It All"

Raye – "Where Is My Husband!"

Album of the Year

Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Ella Langley – Dandelion

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Raye – This Music May Contain Hope

Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Rosalía – Lux

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"

Bruno Mars – "Risk It All"

Raye – "Where Is My Husband!"

Olivia Rodrigo – "The Cure"

Rosalía – "Sauvignon Blanc"

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "Runway"

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love"

Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony"

Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter – "The Life of a Showgirl"

Tame Impala & Jennie – "Dracula"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

Olivia Dean – "A Couple Minutes"

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – "For Good"

Laufey – "Madwoman"

Raye – "I Hate the Way I Look Today"

Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman – "All That’s Left"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Ariana Grande – Petal

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Raye – This Music May Contain Hope

Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Fred Again.., Jamie T – Lights Burn Dimmer

Madonna – I Feel So Free

Slayyyter – Crank

Tame Impala – My Old Ways

Tinashe – Melatonin

Underscores – Music

Best Dance Pop Recording

Zara Larsson – "Blue Moon"

Madonna – "Danceteria"

Raye – "Lifeboat"

Slayyyter – "Dance…"

Tinashe – "Too Easy"

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Madonna – Confessions II

Robyn – Sexistential

Skrillex – Soma

Slayyyter – Wor$t Girl in America

Tame Impala – Deadbeat

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Babymetal, Polyphia – "Sunset Kiss"

Bini – "Unang Kilig"

Ive – "Bang Bang"

KiiKii – "404 (New Era)"

Lisa – "Yes"

SB19 – "Visa"

Best Rock Performance

Angine de Poitrine – "Sarniezz"

Phoebe Bridgers – "Lost Boys"

Geese – "Trinidad"

Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith – "What’s Wrong With Me"

The Rolling Stones – "In the Stars"

Best Metal Performance

Anthrax – "The Edge of Perfection"

Hive Mind featuring Denzel Curry – "Knocked Loose"

Mastodon – "Your Ghost Again"

Megadeath – "Let There Be Shred"

Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante – "End of You"

Best Rock Album

Angine de Poitrine – Vol II

Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy

Muse – The Wow! Signal

The Rolling Stones – Foreign Tongues

Jack White – Frozen Charlotte

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Best Alternative Music Performance

Angine de Poitrine – "Fabienk"

Phoebe Bridgers – "Kill Me"

Geese – "Au Pays du Cocaine"

Rosalía – "Reliquia"

Hayley Williams – "Showbiz"

Best Alternative Music Album

Alabama Shakes – I Must Be Dreaming

Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend

Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film

Geese – Getting Killed

Gorillaz – The Mountain

Rosalía – Lux (Complete Works)

Best R&B Solo Performance

Beyoncé – "Morning Dew (Donk)"

Kehlani – "Out the Window"

Victoria Monét – "Let Me"

Jill Scott – "Pressha"

Tems – "What You Need"

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Brown (The Chocolate Edition)

Alex Isley – When the City Sleeps

Kehlani – Kehlani

PJ Morton – Saturday Night

Jill Scott – To Whom This May Concern

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd – "Good Flirts"

Cardi B – "Errtime"

De La Soul featuring Nas – "Run It Back!!"

TI – "Let ‘Em Know"

Don Toliver – "Body"

Best Rap Album

Busta Rhymes & J Dilla – Dillagence II

Cardi B – Am I The Drama?

Rapsody – God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops

Don Toliver – Octane

Wale – Everything Is a Lot

Kanye West (Ye) – Bully (Deluxe)

Erika Goldring, Getty Images Erika Goldring, Getty Images

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste – "In Walked Bud"

The Baylor Project – Good Life – "Tamron Hall Main Title Theme"

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley – "Sophisticated Lady"

Deborah Silver and Diane Schuur – "The Lady Is a Tramp"

Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman and Dan Pugach – "I Get

Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)"

Best Latin Song

Karol G & Drake – "Ahí"

Jorge Drexler – "¿Cómo se ama?"

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting – "Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día"

Rosalía & Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla"

Milo J – "Niño"

Best Latin Pop Album

Karol G – No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto

Mon Laferte – Femme Fatale

Carín León – Muda

Rawayana – ¿Dónde Es El After?

Elena Rose – Bendito Verano

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0

J Balvin & Ryan Castro – Omerta

Ryan Castro – Hopi Sendé

Alvaro Diaz – Omakase

Feid – El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo

Young Miko – Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout

Best Global Music Performance

Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha – "Varuvaaiy"

KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E Chávez – "Una Flor En Cada Estrella"

Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo – "Bando (Orchestral)"

Rosalía & Dougie F – "Porcelana"

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai"

Best Country Solo Performance

Vince Gill – "The Whole World"

Ella Langley – "Choosin’ Texas"

Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell"

Lainey Wilson – "Can’t Sit Still"

Stephen Wilson Jr. – "Gary"

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett – Clovis

Vince Gill – 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline

Cody Johnson – Banks of the Trinity

Willie Nelson – Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle

Charlie Worsham – Once Upon a Second Time Around

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Mount Pleasant

Carter Faith – Cherry Valley

Ella Langley – Dandelion

Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Producer of the Year

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Best Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers – "Lost Boys"

Gener8ion & Yung Lean – "Storm"

Ariana Grande – "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony"

Rosalía featuring Björk & Yves Tumor – "Berghain"