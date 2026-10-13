Britney Spears’ “She’ll Never Be Me” is for anyone who’s ever watched an ex move on and wondered if their new relationship is just an attempt to find someone like them.

Sometimes, the hardest part of a breakup isn't losing someone. It's realizing they might be trying to replace you — and knowing nobody else can bring exactly what you did to the table.

That's the energy behind Spears' previously unreleased track, a confident, pointed reminder that there’s only one Britney.

What Is Britney Spears' 'She'll Never Be Me' About?

Originally recorded for Spears’ 2001 self-titled album Britney, “She’ll Never Be Me” is getting an official release as part of the album’s 25th anniversary celebration. The track marks the pop superstar’s first new music release in three years.

Spears co-wrote the song with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, along with Bradley Daymond and Alex Greggs. Its lyrics take aim at an ex who has moved on with someone who looks suspiciously like the narrator, turning the familiar sting of being replaced into a declaration of self-worth.

READ MORE: Britney, Christina & Mandy: Pop Queens’ Battle

The song is the first of five previously unreleased recordings set to appear on Britney (25th Anniversary Edition), arriving Nov. 6.

The expanded release will also include “Am I a Sinner,” “When I Say So,” “My Big Secret,” and a studio recording of “Right Now (Taste The Victory),” which was originally recorded for a 2002 Pepsi commercial.

Britney Spears, 'She'll Never Be Me' Lyrics :

You know I'm one of a kind

Boy, what's this I see

Your girl, she looks just like me

Blond hair and dressed to a T

You tell me how can this be

Does she know I was the one

Who used to turn you on

But you don't want to talk about it

Well, you think you can find

Someone to fill my shoes

And you ask yourself why

She don't do the things I do

And you can't deny

That everywhere you go

You see my face, hear my name

And it eats you up inside

You know I'm one of a kind

There'll never be another me

Can't get me out of your mind

You're lost in your own fantasy

And when you look in my eyes

Is it hard for you to realize

She'll never be me

Why can't you see it, girl

Got no identity

Whenever he's touching you

He's really thinking of me

Do you know I was the one

Who used to turn him on?

But you don't want to talk about it

Well, you think you can find

Someone to fill my shoes

And you ask yourself why

She don't do the things I do

And you can't deny

That everywhere you go

You see my face, hear my name

And it eats you up inside

You know I'm one of a kind

There'll never be another me

Can't get me out of your mind

You're lost in your own fantasy

And when you look in my eyes

Is it hard for you to realize

She'll never be me

You know I'm one of a kind

There'll never be another me

Can't get me out of your mind

You're lost in your own fantasy

And when you look in my eyes

Is it hard for you to realize

She'll never be me