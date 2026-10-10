Britney Spears is BACK, and she's reminding the world that there will never be another her.

The Princess of Pop dropped "She'll Never Be Me" on Friday (Oct. 9), marking her first new music release in three years. And honestly? The title alone feels like a declaration of pop royalty.

The track was originally recorded for Spears' self-titled third album, 2001's Britney, but never officially released. Now, she's pulled it from the vault ahead of the album's 25th anniversary reissue.

Britney Spears' 'She'll Never Be Me' Is a Total Power Move

Spears co-wrote the track with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, along with Bradley Daymond and Alex Greggs.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Helping Britney Spears Rebuild Her Inner Circle

On the self-assured anthem, she takes aim at an ex who's moved on with someone who looks suspiciously like her.

The message? Good luck finding another Britney.

The track is the first of five previously unreleased recordings coming to Britney (25th Anniversary Edition) on Nov. 6.

The expanded release also includes "Am I a Sinner," "When I Say So," "My Big Secret," and a studio recording of "Right Now (Taste The Victory)," originally recorded for a 2002 Pepsi commercial.

Lyrics to Britney Spears' "She'll Never Be Me" :

You know I'm one of a kind

Boy, what's this I see

Your girl, she looks just like me

Blond hair and dressed to a T

You tell me how can this be

Does she know I was the one

Who used to turn you on

But you don't want to talk about it

Well, you think you can find

Someone to fill my shoes

And you ask yourself why

She don't do the things I do

And you can't deny

That everywhere you go

You see my face, hear my name

And it eats you up inside

You know I'm one of a kind

There'll never be another me

Can't get me out of your mind

You're lost in your own fantasy

And when you look in my eyes

Is it hard for you to realize

She'll never be me

Why can't you see it, girl

Got no identity

Whenever he's touching you

He's really thinking of me

Do you know I was the one

Who used to turn him on?

But you don't want to talk about it

Well, you think you can find

Someone to fill my shoes

And you ask yourself why

She don't do the things I do

And you can't deny

That everywhere you go

You see my face, hear my name

And it eats you up inside

You know I'm one of a kind

There'll never be another me

Can't get me out of your mind

You're lost in your own fantasy

And when you look in my eyes

Is it hard for you to realize

She'll never be me

You know I'm one of a kind

There'll never be another me

Can't get me out of your mind

You're lost in your own fantasy

And when you look in my eyes

Is it hard for you to realize

She'll never be me