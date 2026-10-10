Britney Spears Is Serving Pure Pop Princess Energy With ‘She’ll Never Be Me’ – Lyrics
Britney Spears is BACK, and she's reminding the world that there will never be another her.
The Princess of Pop dropped "She'll Never Be Me" on Friday (Oct. 9), marking her first new music release in three years. And honestly? The title alone feels like a declaration of pop royalty.
The track was originally recorded for Spears' self-titled third album, 2001's Britney, but never officially released. Now, she's pulled it from the vault ahead of the album's 25th anniversary reissue.
Britney Spears' 'She'll Never Be Me' Is a Total Power Move
Spears co-wrote the track with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, along with Bradley Daymond and Alex Greggs.
Read More: Kim Kardashian Helping Britney Spears Rebuild Her Inner Circle
On the self-assured anthem, she takes aim at an ex who's moved on with someone who looks suspiciously like her.
The message? Good luck finding another Britney.
The track is the first of five previously unreleased recordings coming to Britney (25th Anniversary Edition) on Nov. 6.
The expanded release also includes "Am I a Sinner," "When I Say So," "My Big Secret," and a studio recording of "Right Now (Taste The Victory)," originally recorded for a 2002 Pepsi commercial.
Lyrics to Britney Spears' "She'll Never Be Me":
You know I'm one of a kind
Boy, what's this I see
Your girl, she looks just like me
Blond hair and dressed to a T
You tell me how can this be
Does she know I was the one
Who used to turn you on
But you don't want to talk about it
Well, you think you can find
Someone to fill my shoes
And you ask yourself why
She don't do the things I do
And you can't deny
That everywhere you go
You see my face, hear my name
And it eats you up inside
You know I'm one of a kind
There'll never be another me
Can't get me out of your mind
You're lost in your own fantasy
And when you look in my eyes
Is it hard for you to realize
She'll never be me
Why can't you see it, girl
Got no identity
Whenever he's touching you
He's really thinking of me
Do you know I was the one
Who used to turn him on?
But you don't want to talk about it
Well, you think you can find
Someone to fill my shoes
And you ask yourself why
She don't do the things I do
And you can't deny
That everywhere you go
You see my face, hear my name
And it eats you up inside
You know I'm one of a kind
There'll never be another me
Can't get me out of your mind
You're lost in your own fantasy
And when you look in my eyes
Is it hard for you to realize
She'll never be me
You know I'm one of a kind
There'll never be another me
Can't get me out of your mind
You're lost in your own fantasy
And when you look in my eyes
Is it hard for you to realize
She'll never be me
Britney Spears in the '90s and Early 2000s
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard