Taylor Swift has another new song out, and naturally, she isn't making it easy for Swifties to simply listen and move on.

“Patient Zero” arrives Sept. 25 (Friday), just days after Swift dropped a mysterious first look at its music video.

For Swifties, those 13 seconds may be all it takes to start a whole new round of theories.

'Patient Zero' Already Has Plenty to Discuss

The first clip debuted on CBS Mornings Thursday, offering a dark, cinematic glimpse of what's to come.

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Swift appears tear-streaked and washing her hands, while other scenes show two bodies plunging into water, a black rose, and two women standing at a gravesite. Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell also star.

Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, known for The Revenant, Birdman and Gravity, worked on the project.

The full video premieres Sunday, Sept. 27, during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor's Encore

“Patient Zero” comes alongside The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, Swift's newly announced expanded edition of the album.

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The separate four-song release includes “Patient Zero,” “Pink Clouding,” “Babylon” and “Cleveland!”

Swift said she and Max Martin and Shellback wrote the songs while celebrating the original album's massive first week in Sweden.

Now the first of those new songs is here.

Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' Lyrics :

If you wanna party with somebody

Who might know about the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold

You'd rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you

I was patient zero

I've gotta be honest

I've been expecting your call

No, it’s not a bad time at all

I heard somebody saying there's trouble in paradise

And my lips are sealed tight now

It's not for me to tell someone else what to do

But if you wanna party with somebody

Who might know about the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold

You'd rather die than let it go

But if you're sick of him, I got you

I was patient zero

I bet he burst into your life like fireworks

I bet he even said 'I love you' first

And when you saw another woman coming out of his place

I bet he kissed the rain off your face

Now he seems bored by you

And you don't know what to do

But if you wanna party with somebody

Who might know about the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold

You’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you

I was patient zero (I was patient)

I was patient zero

So let's get into it

I know he charmed your family and friends

And you thought it’s 'cause he loves you

But it's 'cause he loves how everybody else loves him (Uh-huh)

I know it seems like he shines so bright

But he’s bathing in your reflected light

On a free solo social climb (Uh-huh)

Take it from somebody who lost his games but won the race

Take it from someone who said all of this to his face

Someone who knows she's more than just the chase

Someone who had him and walked away

And so

If you wanna party with somebody

Who might know about the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold

You'd rather die than let it go

But if you're sick of him, I got you

I was patient zero

So if you wanna kick it, then I'm with it, I've been there

Felt the reeling, done the healing, said the curses and prayers

When the fever turns a dreamer into a pathetic ghost

If he's killing you, I see you

I was patient zero