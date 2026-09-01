Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mystery dog finally has a name — and it turns out the couple has apparently been keeping the answer under wraps for quite a while.

The newlyweds' Samoyed made her official fashion debut alongside Kelce in a new Tommy Hilfiger campaign, where the fluffy white pup got plenty of camera time with her famous dad.

And buried in the reporting about the campaign was the detail many have been curious about: the dog's name was revealed.

Taylor and Travis' Dog Gets a Fashion Moment

The adorable Samoyed, named Wendy, posed with Kelce on a striped lounger at New York City's Plaza Hotel for the campaign.

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Kelce looked dapper in a navy peacoat and white turtleneck as the pup sat on his leg. In another campaign video, the NFL star cuddled with the dog on a couch while wearing a gray Hilfiger hoodie.

Forbes initially reported the dog's name, but removed it from the story about eight hours after publication while leaving the rest of the article online, per Page Six.

So... why the sudden name change? That's unclear.

Fans Have Been Watching This Dog for Months

Swift and Kelce, both 36, sparked speculation that they had become dog parents after a photo from their lavish Madison Square Garden wedding surfaced showing the couple holding a white dog.

Fans also remembered seeing the same-looking pup getting out of Swift's car months earlier.

Page Six subsequently reported that the couple had gotten the dog "many months" earlier and had been caring for her for "close to a year."

READ MORE: See What Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini + More Wore to Taylor Swift’s Wedding [Photos]

As for the name, there's at least one possible clue. Kelce previously revealed on the New Heights podcast that his favorite '90s movie character was Wendy Peffercorn, played by Marley Shelton in The Sandlot.

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Whether that's the inspiration behind the couple's choice remains unknown.

But after months of mystery, Taylor and Travis' four-legged family member finally has an identity — and she's already getting better fashion campaigns than most of us.