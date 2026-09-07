King Charles has finally broken his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK — and his message to the couple was anything but warm and fuzzy.

Just weeks after the Sussexes returned to England with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for an extended stay, the 77-year-old monarch made one thing crystal clear: coming home did not mean coming back into the royal fold.

According to the BBC, a letter sent on Charles’ behalf by the family’s lord chamberlain confirmed that Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, remained non-working royals and private citizens.

King Charles Draws the Line for Harry and Meghan

The letter reportedly confirmed that the Sussexes’ 2020 decision to step down from royal duties remained firmly in place despite their return to the UK.

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Harry and Meghan also could not use their His and Her Royal Highness titles and remained “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

In other words, moving back across the pond didn't come with a royal reset.

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The letter also appeared to shut down any possibility of the couple trying to split the difference with a “half-in and half-out” arrangement.

The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity.

The message was reportedly sent to Harry’s team, as well as the UK government, military and lord-lieutenants — making it pretty clear this wasn't just a private family conversation.

Harry and Meghan Came Back for Family

The Sussexes had returned to England two weeks earlier with their children, six years after they walked away from their royal duties.

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The family reportedly flew privately from California and landed at Birmingham Airport on Aug. 26.

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Their return was reportedly driven in part by a desire to be closer to Charles, who has been battling cancer, and to give Archie and Lilibet more time with Harry's family.