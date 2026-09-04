Meghan Markle is back in Britain — but getting the right household help may already be proving harder than expected.

After six years in California, Meghan has returned to the U.K. with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet, and an insider says she has brought her Hollywood management style with her.

“Meghan runs things like a California CEO — emails at dawn, instant answers and everything treated like an emergency,” a source dished.

The insider continued to Naughty But Nice, “That might impress people in Hollywood. In a traditional British household, it can send excellent staff running for the door.”

Her Management Style May Be a Problem

Insiders insist the issue isn't Meghan having high standards. It's the expectation that British employees will embrace an American-style work culture.

A 5 a.m. email demanding immediate attention might be considered ambitious in Los Angeles. In Britain, sources say, it can be viewed as crossing professional boundaries.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Says He Wouldn’t Have Taken Harry and Meghan Back

And Meghan has been through this before.

That’s what is so extraordinary — she learned nothing from last time. She had major staff problems before leaving Britain, yet she’s returned expecting Britain to change rather than changing how she operates.

Her Old Staff Controversies Are Resurfacing

Her return also comes as disputed allegations about previous job interviews resurface, including claims that applicants were expected to remain silent while Meghan reviewed their résumés. Her camp strongly denies those claims.

Britain’s best people don’t need Meghan Markle. They have options, they compare notes and they remember reputations. Meghan may be discovering that being a duchess gets you applicants — it doesn’t guarantee anyone wants the job.

So, Meghan might need to chill if she wants to find some good help.