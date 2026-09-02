President Donald Trump has made his feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. pretty clear.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved back to Harry's home country with their children for an extended stay, and Trump says he's actually happy about it.

Asked about the couple's return by reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Sept. 2, Trump didn't hold back about his long-standing feelings toward the pair.

“I was not a fan,” the president said.

Donald Trump Has Strong Feelings About Harry + Meghan

Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with the late Queen Elizabeth and has gotten to know King Charles “very well” over the years.

I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a great, great guy, and I thought [Harry and Meghan] treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles.

Trump went even further when discussing the royal family's decision to welcome Harry and Meghan back to the U.K.



READ MORE: William and Kate's Plan for Harry and Meghan's UK Return

“And I don’t know, maybe I’m different; I wouldn’t have taken them back,” he said. “Frankly, if I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back.”

Meghan Markle Once Had Some Choice Words for Trump

Trump's comments come years after Meghan had her own strong opinion about the president.

Chris Jackson, Getty Images Chris Jackson, Getty Images

During Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, Meghan, who was still starring on Suits at the time, described him as “misogynistic” and “divisive” during a late-night interview.

Harry and Meghan Are Back in the U.K.

Harry and Meghan officially arrived in England on Aug. 26 with Archie, Lilibet and their dogs, Pula and Mia.

READ MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Moving Back to the UK

The family plans to use a private, non-royal residence in the U.K. as their home base for an extended period, with Archie and Lilibet expected to start school in Britain this month.

They will also maintain their California home and vacation property in Portugal.

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For now, Harry and Meghan's return puts them closer to the royal family — even if Trump has made it clear he wouldn't have made the same choice.