Nicki Minaj is heading back to reality TV — but this time, she's not the one competing.

The rapper is joining a new reality competition tied to the Trump administration, and she's got a pretty high-profile role: judge.

Minaj, 43, confirmed Monday, Aug. 31, that she will be part of The Million Dollar Pitch Competition, a new initiative focused on small-business owners and entrepreneurs.

“This is a major, MAJOR KEY,” Minaj wrote on X. “Sooooooooooo looking forward to this!!! Imagine being a part of the Trump Administration’s initiative to support small businesses. Let’s GO!!!!!!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj Is Joining the Judges' Table

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, The Million Dollar Pitch Competition will award prizes from a $1 million cash pool to five entrepreneurs pitching their small-business ideas to potential investors.

The five finalists “represent the best of American ingenuity, know-how and grit while representing the vital contributions of small businesses in local communities across America’s industrial base,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said in a press release.

Minaj will join entrepreneur Grant Cardone and U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia as judges for the final round.

Actor Dean Cain will host the event, which is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 18, in Washington, D.C. It’s unclear whether the competition will air on a specific television network or streaming platform.

Reality TV Veteran

This isn't Minaj's first time sitting at the judges' table on a reality competition. She previously served as a judge on American Idol during the show's 12th season in 2013.

Her new gig also marks another reality-TV-style production from the Trump administration during the president's second term.



READ MORE: Is Donald Trump Jr. the Next ‘The Apprentice’ Host? What We Know

Last month, the Department of Transportation released The Great American Road Trip, featuring U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and his family.

And, of course, Trump has plenty of reality TV history of his own. Long before returning to the White House, he was the star of NBC's The Apprentice.