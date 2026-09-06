Kelly Osbourne admitted she barely recognized herself after losing weight amid the grief of her father, Ozzy Osbourne’s, death.

The 41-year-old told The Mail on Sunday that she didn’t realize how thin she had become in 2025 until she saw a photo of herself during a fitting for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“I looked like the f---ing Crypt Keeper,” Kelly said, comparing herself to the ghoulish Tales from the Crypt character.

I said, ‘This is scary. I didn’t know I looked like this. My spine — you could see every single bone. I couldn’t see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person.

Kelly Osbourne Wasn't Well at the Grammys

The Grammys included a tribute to Ozzy, who died at 76, and Kelly said she felt she needed to be there to support her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and honor her father.

But she admitted she wasn't in a good enough place to attend.

I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mom and to pay tribute to my father’s legacy, [but] I don’t think I should have gone. I wasn’t very well.

Kelly said she wore a wig to hide her face and make her weight loss less noticeable, while her team searched for clothing that wouldn't make her look thinner.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

She also explained how deeply grief had affected her appetite. “You’re filled with so much pain that the feeling of hunger can’t even pop up,” she said.

Kelly Osbourne Wants to Help Others Through Grief

Despite her own struggles, Kelly said she worked hard to shield her 3-year-old son, Sidney, from seeing her devastation.

“Whenever he walked in the room, something would come over me, and I’d snap into Miss Fun Mom,” she said.

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne Reveals How Kelly Is Really Doing After Sid Wilson Split

Kelly was planning a three-part documentary series about her grief in hopes of helping others dealing with bereavement.

Get our free mobile app

“I’m [telling] my story because there’s a lot that people don’t know,” she said. “The person I was before my dad died is dead. That person doesn’t exist anymore.”