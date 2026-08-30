Kelly Osbourne has had one heck of a year — but according to her brother Jack Osbourne, she's finally landed somewhere a little more peaceful.

After a painful split from the former Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, the loss of her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, and a whole lot of upheaval, Kelly has apparently traded the chaos for country life, motherhood and a routine that's doing her some good.

"She's in a happier place and she's got a good routine going," Jack recently told The Sun. "She's focusing on her and her son."

Jack Osbourne Gives an Update on Kelly

Jack, 40, said Kelly, 41, has been keeping things relatively low-key, spending time around the family home and embracing what he called her "country life."

She's living her country life. She's living out by the house and she's just doing her thing, being a mum.

Honestly, after the year Kelly has had, "doing her thing" sounds pretty darn appealing.

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Kelly and Wilson, 49, split in March after four years together, with reports at the time saying they had called off their engagement. The former couple share son Sidney, who was born in 2022.

Kelly's New Chapter Looks a Lot Quieter

The breakup came as Kelly was also dealing with the death of her father, who died in July 2025.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

A source previously said Kelly had been struggling with her grief and that she and Wilson had been facing relationship problems for some time.

They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward.

The source also said Kelly had remained sober while focusing on herself and her role as a mother.



Read More: See Photos of the Osbourne Family at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Now, Jack's update paints a picture of someone who's not rushing into the next thing. She's apparently staying close to home, raising her son and settling into a new routine.

And maybe that's exactly what she needs.

After everything, Kelly Osbourne isn't chasing the chaos. She's apparently choosing the quiet — and, for once, it sounds like the quiet is working.