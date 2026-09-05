Travis Kelce has Super Bowl rings, millions in the bank, and Taylor Swift as his wife. So why was he spending another season in Kansas City?

Sources whispered that the question was becoming harder for the newlywed NFL superstar to ignore as Taylor's glamorous life continued while Travis prepared to put his body through another grueling season.

Taylor was recently spotted at the English countryside wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, surrounded by Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff and Phoebe Bridgers.

Travis, meanwhile, was back in Kansas City.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dog Name Revealed [VIDEO]

“Travis hates being away from Taylor,” a source told Naughty But Nice. “He knew exactly what returning to football meant, but being newly married has changed everything. Missing her hits differently now.”

Travis Kelce Doesn't Need the Money

Money certainly wasn't keeping Travis on the field. He'd earned a fortune through football, endorsements, and business ventures, while Taylor commanded a billion-dollar empire of her own.

This stopped being about money a long time ago. Travis has nothing left to prove. He has the rings, the fame and the woman he loves. Now he’s asking himself what another season is actually worth.

The problem was freedom.

Taylor could travel, record, and spend time with her friends. Travis was committed to Kansas City for months at a time, and sources said the contrast was becoming harder to ignore now that he was married.

Jamie Squire, Getty Images Jamie Squire, Getty Images

“This will absolutely be his final season,” the source said. “Travis realizes how much life with Taylor he’s missing, so football may finally lose.”

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For now, though, Travis was back on the field. But when the season ended, he may have had a very different question to answer: Taylor or football?