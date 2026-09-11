Pete Davidson is facing the 25th anniversary of his father's death in a way he never has before: as a dad himself.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 32, lost his father, New York City firefighter Scott Davidson, on 9/11. Now, with his own daughter, Scottie, born in December, Pete is beginning to think about how he'll eventually explain his father's death to her.

In a new interview with the New York Post, Pete admitted he hasn't figured out exactly what he'll say yet. And this anniversary has hit him especially hard for a deeply personal reason.

Pete Davidson Is Struggling With How to Explain 9/11

Luckily, I have some time. Honestly, this year is way harder than it’s been in a really long time because I have Scottie, and now I’m the age that my dad was when he died. So I’m just kind of like, ‘Holy [expletive].’

Pete named his daughter after her late grandfather, giving her a connection to the man she never got to meet.

READ MORE: Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning: Country Stars Remember 9/11

For now, though, Pete is still trying to figure out how to explain such a painful part of his family's history to his young daughter.

Pete Has Plenty to Share About His Dad

“I have old videos and pictures and stuff, and I’m excited to share the classic stories I have of him with her,” Pete said.

Scottie may already have a small connection to her grandfather without even knowing it.

Pete recalled that when she was a newborn, he and his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, would bathe her in the sink, where a photo of Scott hung above it.

“She would always stare at it,” he said, though he admitted he wasn't sure whether she recognized the photo or was simply taking in everything around her as a newborn.

READ MORE: Alan Jackson Shares Story Behind 9/11 Anthem, ‘Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)’

This year's anniversary will undoubtedly be emotional for Pete, but becoming a father has also given the day a different meaning.

Get our free mobile app

While he admitted that “this year is extra tough,” he also called it “extra beautiful” because he gets to spend the day with Scottie, adding, “It’ll be very healing and special.”