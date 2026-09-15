Hayden Panettiere’s alleged drug dealer is now at the center of the DEA’s investigation into the actress’ death, with years of text messages between the two reportedly giving investigators a closer look at their relationship.

According to TMZ, the messages contain numerous conversations about drugs, including specific discussions about purchasing black-market pills.

A source involved in the investigation told the outlet there were “a slew of messages about drugs.”

Hayden Panettiere's Texts Are Under Investigation

A federal law enforcement source told TMZ that Panettiere and the alleged dealer were “very specific about purchasing black market pills.”

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The DEA is reportedly investigating whether drugs obtained from the person contributed to Panettiere’s death on Aug. 16. The actress was 36.

The agency reportedly believes Panettiere died after taking a single oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl. She allegedly took several drugs purchased from the dealer while traveling from Los Angeles to South Carolina the day before her death.

The DEA is now awaiting Panettiere’s toxicology results before deciding what action to take.

DEA Investigation Into Panettiere's Death Continues

Panettiere was found dead at a residence in Greenville, S.C., after first responders were called about an unresponsive woman. An autopsy was completed the following day, and Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis said there were no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.

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Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson has also met with DEA officials as part of the investigation. He has not been named a suspect.

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In a statement, Panettiere’s representative said the investigation is “still ongoing.”

“Law enforcement has not disclosed who they are targeting, but I am told the case is complex,” they said. “We hope to have more answers soon.”