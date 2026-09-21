Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are mourning the death of their son, Presley Gerber, who died Sunday (Sept. 20) at a rehab facility. He was 27.

The family confirmed his death in a statement, asking for privacy as they navigate the loss.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Crawford, Rande, and their daughter, model Kaia Gerber, 25, said.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that he died at an undisclosed rehabilitation facility, though an autopsy has not yet been completed and a cause of death has not been released.

Presley Gerber's Struggles With Addiction

Presley, who followed his mother into modeling and signed with IMG Models at just 15, had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health.

At 19, he was arrested for DUI after being pulled over for speeding in Beverly Hills, California. He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in July 2019 and was sentenced to three years of probation, community service and a DUI program.

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The following year, Presley was photographed completing court-ordered requirements at a drug-testing facility connected to his DUI case.

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

In 2024, Presley revealed that he had battled a severe, multi-year opiate addiction and suffered a near-fatal fentanyl overdose that left him in a coma for several days.

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He later entered rehab to undergo treatment with ibogaine, a psychedelic substance. Presley is survived by his parents, Crawford and Rande, and his sister, Kaia.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.