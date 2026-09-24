Presley Gerber’s final hours are coming into sharper focus as new details emerge about what happened inside the Santa Monica rehab facility where he died. He was 27.

Gerber checked into the facility for treatment just days before his death, but new details are raising more questions about what happened inside the luxury rehab home before he went into cardiac arrest.

According to TMZ, a source close to the investigation has now revealed a disturbing detail about where Gerber was found inside the facility.

New Details Emerge About Presley Gerber’s Death

Gerber’s body was reportedly discovered in a bedroom Sunday night, near the bed — but not on it. The source did not provide an exact location.

READ MORE: Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Dead at 27, Autopsy Pending

Sources also told the outlet that fentanyl has not yet come up in the death investigation.

According to 911 audio, Gerber was treated for a suspected “overdose” after going into cardiac arrest. However, an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Bryan Bedder, Getty Images Bryan Bedder, Getty Images

The runway model reportedly checked into the rehab facility for treatment the same weekend he died and was under the influence of a substance when he arrived.

Gerber was also reportedly prescribed ketamine by a doctor, despite having a “regular problem” with the drug.

READ MORE: Hayden Panettiere's Death: DEA Finds Alleged Drug Dealer Texts

He had a 24/7 sober coach in the months leading up to his death who was “very present” in his life. It was not clear if the coach was with him at Resolutions Living, the $7.7 million rehabilitation home, when he died.

Presley Gerber’s History With Substance Abuse

The only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, Presley had been candid about his substance abuse and mental health struggles before his death.

Phillip Faraone, Getty Images Phillip Faraone, Getty Images

He also had several public troubles connected to his substance use, including a 2018 DUI that resulted in three years of probation.

The official cause and manner of Gerber’s death have not yet been released.