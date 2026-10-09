Crystal Hefner has a message for Jessica Biel about her upcoming movie Playmates — and she's asking the actress to reconsider her role.

The 40-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner took to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 8) to address Biel, 44, after the actress was cast in the film as a fictionalized version of Hugh's wife.

Crystal's warning comes as Hollywood revisits the Playboy world, which she says was far different from the glamorous image often portrayed onscreen.

Crystal Hefner Calls Out Jessica Biel

Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner's 'wife' if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playboy world. was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in this relationship.

READ MORE: Hugh Hefner Widow Crystal Says Playboy Mogul Was Bad at Sex, Was ‘Relieved’ When It Was Over

She also pointed to allegations from other women involving rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation, along with what she described as "deeply troubling concerns" allegedly involving minors.

"I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it before helping Hollywood turn it back into nostalgia," Crystal concluded.

What Is 'Playmates' About?

Written and directed by Lorraine Nicholson, Playmates also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman and Indiana Elle. Pullman will portray Hugh, who died in 2017 at age 91.

READ MORE: Hugh Hefner's Widow Claims He Went Deaf From Too Much Viagra

The film follows a 13-year-old girl, played by Elle, who befriends a woman hoping to become Playmate of the Month, portrayed by Depp.

Charley Gallay, Getty Images Charley Gallay, Getty Images

The pair form an unlikely friendship as they try to help each other get what they want most: A magazine cover and a boy.

Crystal married Hugh on New Year's Eve in 2012, when she was 26, and he was 86. They remained married until his death.