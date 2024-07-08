Adult Film Star Jesse Jane’s Cause of Death Finally Revealed

Adult film star Jesse Jane's cause of death has been revealed after she was found dead in her home in Oklahoma in January.

According to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office per TMZ, Jane died from a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at the age of 43.

Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were found dead in the home in Moore, Okla. after a welfare check was requested by his employer.

READ MORE: Popular YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please Dead at 30

Aside from her starring roles in big-budget adult films, Jane also hosted the AVN Awards and appeared on the TV shows Entourage and The Bad Girls Club.

Jane, born Cynthia Ann Howell, was also inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame before her retirement from the industry in 2017.

She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1980 before her family moved to Oklahoma where her parents worked at Tinker Air Force Base.

She graduated with honors from Moore High School in Oklahoma in 1998 before giving birth to her only son in 2000.

In 2005, she married Rich Taylor but the couple divorced in 2012.

Prior to her career in adult film, Jane worked as a model for 5-7-9, David's Bridal, and Hooters, where she was a regional training coordinator.

She got her break into adult film acting in 2002 after signing with Digital Playground.

At the time of her death, BSG Public Relations president Brian Gross told E! News of Jane, "Jesse Jane was a vivacious person who had an absolute and ultimate love for life. During her time in the adult industry, of which I was able to spend wonderful moments with her, she was an incredible professional who cheered everyone on and brought sunshine to every film set she worked on."

"There is not one person in the adult industry who didn't spend time with her, whether onset or in a social setting, that she didn't make smile, laugh or both. She would light up a room as soon as she walked in. I will personally miss her very much for the reasons above. Her smile was everything," he added.