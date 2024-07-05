Popular YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please Dead at 30

Popular YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please has died. She was 30.

The news of her passing was announced in an Instagram post that was shared to her page on July 5.

"We come to you today with a devastating announcement. It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away. Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her," the post began.

"This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief. We would ask that you respect their wishes - they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private," it continued.

The post also revealed that there will be a memorial posted to her YouTube channel as well as her Instagram account. It did not say when to expect that post.

"Thank you for understanding in this difficult time," it concluded.

There have not been any further details given at this time in regard to her passing.

Pretty Pastel Please began posting videos to YouTube in 2017 and went on to amass nearly 700,000 followers on the platform.

According to her bio, her videos focused on "fashion hauls, product reviews, thrift shopping, travel content" as well as "a talking parrot."

Outside of the topics in her bio, she shared details about her personal life on her platform as well such as videos addressing her divorce that were posted in 2023.