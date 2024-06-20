Donald Sutherland has passed away. He was 88.

Deadline reports talent agency CAA confirmed Sutherland died in Miami, Fla., on Thursday (June 20) following a long illness.

His son, fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland, also confirmed the acting legend's passing via social media.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived," Kiefer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Hollywood icon starred in Pride & Prejudice, won an Emmy for HBO's Citizen X and was most recently known as President Snow in the wildly popular The Hunger Games franchise.

Sutherland won a Golden Globe award for the television movie Path to War.

The actor, who received an Honorary Oscar in 2017, reportedly turned down the offer to play the father of his son's character, Jack Bauer, in the TV series 24.

However, the MASH star and his son did appear together in the 2014 Western film Forsaken.

Actor Donald Sutherland. Phillip Faraone, Getty Images loading...

Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette; sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer; as well as daughter Rachel.

A private celebration of life will be held by his family, according to Deadline.