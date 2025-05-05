Holly Madison ‘Hated’ This When It Came to Sex With Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison is keeping it real regarding her sex life with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

The 45-year-old, who was in a relationship with Hefner from 2001 to 2008, recently spilled details about life behind closed doors at the Playboy Mansion, admitting that she "hated" group sex with the late adult magazine magnate.

"Well, it’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room," she said on the In Your Dreams podcast.

"Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it," Madison continued.

The Girls Next Door alum noted she "made it very known" that she disliked others being involved during her private time with Hefner.

Despite their 53-year age gap, Madison and Hefner's sex life was fairly routine.

"If it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think," she revealed, adding that "nobody" ever wants to believe it.

"There was a time when I couldn't post anything [on social media] without some dumb--s in the comments [being] like, 'Oh, old balls.' Maybe some people's balls do get old and nasty, but I've never seen such a thing," she shared.

The Girls Next Level podcast host also explained that despite a normal sex life, Hefner always kept the lights off.

"I mean, there's a saying: 'All cats are gray in the dark,'" she said.

Hefner died at the Playboy Mansion in 2017 after contracting an E. coli infection. He was 91.

