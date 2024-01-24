Hugh Hefner Widow Crystal Says Playboy Mogul Was Bad at Sex, Was ‘Relieved’ When It Was Over

Hugh Hefner widow Crystal Hefner says her sex life with the much older media mogul was disappointing to say the least.

In an exclusive look at her new memoir via People, Crystal claims she never experienced true intimacy, romance or even kissing while in the bedroom with Hugh.

Crystal describes her first night engaging in group sex with the Playboy founder as a "well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events, one that went the same exact way every time. Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the sex.”

Her first time having sex with Hugh was "odd and robotic ... like Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy," but she admits offering any advice or feedback was out of the question.

During their time in the bedroom together, Crystal claims Hugh mostly stared at the mirror above his bed. "There was nothing sexy about" their sex life, which was mostly "about power and control and leverage."

"He seemed less sex-savvy than some of the teenage boys I’d been with years ago. It was clear to me Hef had never taken a moment in his entire life to figure out how to please someone else," she writes in her new book, confessing she was "relieved" when they stopped having sex altogether in 2014, two years into their marriage.

Crystal, who has admitted she no longer wants the wedding ring Hugh gave her, recently opened up about the glaring "power imbalance" in her relationship with the controversial media titan.

"I realized I was dealing with a really big power imbalance ... It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone’s having to sleep with an 80-year-old. There’s a price. Everything has a price," she told People about her time in the Playboy Mansion between 2008 and Hugh's death at the age of 91 in 2017.