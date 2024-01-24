Hugh Hefner Widow Crystal Wants to Get Rid of the Wedding Ring Playboy Founder Gave Her

Crystal Hefner "doesn't want" her wedding ring anymore.

The 37-year-old model married late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in 2012, five years before he died aged 91, and though she still has the jewelry he gave her when they exchanged vows, she is looking for suggestions on what she can do with the band as she isn't interested in holding onto it forever.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, she said: "I still have it because it's like, what do I do with it? I mean, if you guys have any ideas, what do you do? Do you just hang on to it forever? I don't want it."

Crystal briefly split from the media mogul in 2011 and was infamously pictured trying to sell her engagement ring at the time, but she's insisted the incident wasn't what it seemed.

She was asked by host Dax Holt: "So that became a really big news story ... because it was like, them saying it was a $90,000 ring, you were selling it, they caught you. Do you ... know how they knew it? Or was there a tip off, or was there anything that went down that gave them advanced notice?"

Crystal insisted she wasn't "desperate for money" when she took the ring to a San Diego jeweler, and admitted she is still uncomfortable talking about the incident.

She said: "Well, first off, the ring was about $40,000 or $50,000.

"I dunno, this gives me a little PTSD because I thought, okay, I don't know what to do with this. Do I sell it? Do I, whatever? And it made it seem that I was desperate for money or something, which wasn't the case. I just wanted to get rid of it."

Crystal took the ring to a store owned by a high school friend who offered to look at the jewelry.

She said: "I'm like, okay, somewhere I feel safe and not attacked from everyone and I don't know what's going to happen, so I can go to this person's jewelry store if they want it, they can buy it and whatever."

But Crystal was stunned to be ambushed by photographers.

She said: "I'm talking to them and my little friend seems a bit nervous, and then TMZ pops out and in my face, 'What are you here? What you're selling this ring?'"

Crystal "immediately ran out" and started "crying" over the sudden attention.

And when the hosts noted San Diego isn't somewhere where "paparazzi are normally at," she added: "No, they called him to try and get attention on the jewelry store... He completely set me up for a shout out for his jewelry store."