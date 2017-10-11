Trending:
Stars Who Were Arrested Over the Years
Michele Bird
Interviews
Derek Sanders Talks Solo EP 'My Rock and Roll Heart': Interview
Stars Who Lied About Their Age
Celebrities Accused of Terrible Crimes
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship
LATEST POSTS
New 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Reactions
'The Bachelorette' Season 16 starts filming later this month!
Natasha Reda
Harry Styles Calls Taylor Swift's Songs About Him 'Flattering'
The singer also revealed whether he wants to get married one day.
Natasha Reda
Lady Gaga's New Album Release Date Revealed
Get ready for the pop star's new era!
Natasha Reda
BTS Achieve Historic Fourth No. 1 Album With 'Map of the Soul: 7'
The group has made history yet again!
Natasha Reda
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Text Each Other 'a Lot' After Feud
'If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing.'
Natasha Reda
Justin Bieber Celebrates His 26th Birthday With Hailey Bieber
Justin’s eyes were only on Hailey.
Jacklyn Krol
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Skai Jackson’s Restraining Order
Bhad Bhabie responded to the restraining order.
Jacklyn Krol
Daniel Radcliffe Reveals if He Will Ever Play Harry Potter Again
Would Daniel consider reprising the role of Harry?
Jacklyn Krol
Vanessa Bryant Slams Sheriff's Deputies for Sharing Crash Scene P
Vanessa issued a statement.
Jacklyn Krol
Adam Levine Apologizes for 'Unprofessional' Maroon 5 Concert
Adam shared a video apology.
Jacklyn Krol
