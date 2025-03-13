Whether they stripped down for shock value or to make a statement; for laughs (looking at you, Blink-182!); for the sake of vulnerability or for the art; or just because they wanted to feel sexy, singers who got naked for music videos prove that some musicians just know how to push the envelope.

Some artists were applauded for their nudity, such as R&B star D'Angelo, whose fans swooned over his sultry "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" video in the early 2000s.

Kylie Minogue and Bjork are also considered icons for doing the most (and sometimes baring themselves) for their art, such as the latter cocooning her nude body with red thread in the 2002 video for "Cocoon."

Others, such as Erykah Badu, were heavily criticized for stripping down. In 2010, the artist got in trouble with the law after filming her music video for "Window Seat" in Texas. (More on that below.)

And in 2013, just as she was shedding her pristine Disney image with her first post-Hannah Montana album Bangerz, many adults weren't too happy with Miley Cyrus' skin-baring self-expression in her video for "Wrecking Ball."

That didn't stop her, though. In typical Miley fashion, and just as she sings in "We Can't Stop," she did what she wanted anyway, and it resulted in an iconic video with more than 1.2 billion views to date.