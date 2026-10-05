Lauren Sánchez Bezos has already married one of the richest men on Earth and blasted into space.

Now, sources say she may have her sights set on an even bigger destination: The White House.

After Lauren and Jeff Bezos attended President Donald Trump's state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, insiders spilled that she had become increasingly fascinated by Washington.

She has even encouraged her husband to consider whether politics could be his next chapter.

First Lady Lauren Sánchez Bezos?

"Lauren loves the idea of President Bezos," a source whispered to Naughty But Nice. "She talks about legacy, influence and what Jeff could do that money alone cannot buy. And yes, she can absolutely see herself as First Lady."

Jeff has become increasingly visible around political power players, while Lauren has helped pull the famously private billionaire further into the spotlight.

Lauren looks at Jeff and sees someone who conquered business, built a space company and became one of the most powerful men alive. Her question is always: What's left? In her mind, the presidency is the ultimate final act.

Jeff Listens to His Wife

There was, for now, no Jeff Bezos campaign and no indication he had decided to seek office. But sources said Lauren's opinion carried plenty of weight.

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Chose an Elvis Presley Classic for Their Wedding

"Jeff listens to Lauren," the source dished. "She has pushed him outside his comfort zone before, and she believes America could see something in him beyond the billions."

Pool, Getty Images Pool, Getty Images

Not everyone around Jeff is apparently buying the dream.

"Some people think it's complete fantasy," the insider added. "But Lauren doesn't dream small. She can already picture President Bezos — and herself standing beside him as First Lady."

Which, frankly, would make the First Family's annual Amazon Prime bill pretty damn interesting.