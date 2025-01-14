Mom Offended After Neighbor Says Her New Baby Looks Like ‘Tiny Jeff Bezos’

A woman on Reddit says she seriously offended her neighbor by telling the new mom that her baby looks like a certain Amazon billionaire.

"My neighbor had a baby, and everyone was saying how cute he is. I jokingly said, 'He kinda looks like a tiny Jeff Bezos,'" the woman began.

Apparently, it wasn't taken as a compliment.

"She got mad and said I was being rude. But like… he’s bald, he’s serious and I swear he’s plotting world domination," the woman continued.

"She told me to never compare her baby to a billionaire again. I agreed… but Elon Musk would’ve been worse, right?" the woman jokingly concluded her post.

Some users in the comments section found the story hilarious, and argued that the mom was being overly sensitive.

"It's not your fault that Jeff Bezos looks like a big baby, it's just the way it is," one reader commented.

"Most babies aren’t cute and we need to stop lying to mothers about it lol," another shared.

"It's a harmless joke, and the mom is probably still exhausted and on edge from labor. Still, probably good to read the room next time, particularly if you don't know the mom's sense of humor in advance," someone else advised.

Others were convinced that the woman was in the wrong and should have known better.

"You couldn't find anything else to say but the first rude, immature thing that popped into your head? You couldn't have said, 'What chubby cheeks,' or 'I wonder if he'll be tall?,' or "What big eyes!' Couldn't think of anything innocuous except comparing someone's newborn to a bald, way-below-average-looking, middle-aged megalomaniac?" one user commented.

"Being an adult means knowing to keep your mouth shut. This was one of those times," another weighed in.

"Be careful what you say about kids to their moms. It is like a mother’s instinct to protect their kids and believe me, they will draw blood. But no joke, all new babies look like old men so I thought what you said was funny," someone else shared.