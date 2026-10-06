Tom Cruise thought Digger would finally deliver the Oscar win that has eluded him.

Instead, sources whisper that the actor is furious, embarrassed and looking for someone to blame after the film's disastrous opening.

The enormously expensive Alejandro González Iñárritu satire stumbled out of the gate with just $1.2 million in Thursday previews following bruising reviews and brutal online reaction.

Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Furious Over 'Digger' Flop

“Tom is furious because Tom hates to lose,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “He didn’t think he had made another movie. He thought he had made THE movie — the performance that would finally put an Oscar in his hands.”

Now, insiders say Cruise has turned his attention to the people responsible for selling Digger, with the film's marketing and publicity teams facing particularly uncomfortable questions.

He’s blaming the marketing. He’s blaming the PR. He wants to know why audiences weren’t convinced this was an event. There are emergency calls, meetings and a lot of finger-pointing. Tom wants answers.

For Cruise, sources say the embarrassment cuts particularly deep because expectations were so high.

“He was already thinking about awards season,” another source says. “He imagined standing on that stage. Nobody around him was preparing Tom for headlines about empty seats.”

Tom Cruise's 'Digger' Can't Be Saved

And insiders say an uncomfortable realization is setting in behind the scenes: Digger can't be saved.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise’s Most Extreme Transformation in Movies

“That’s what Tom is struggling with,” the source says. “There’s no marketing campaign, PR strategy or famous friend who can fix this now. The audience has spoken.”

The mission now isn't saving Digger. It's containing the damage to Tom Cruise.

The absurdist dark comedy went on to gross just $8 million in North America and $20 million globally in its first weekend of release.