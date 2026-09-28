Benjamin Satterley, the wrestler better known as Pac in All Elite Wrestling, has died, the promotion announced Sunday (Sept. 27). He was 40.

The news came just one day after Satterley competed in what would be his final match at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, where he faced AEW national champion Andrade.

Satterley had been a major part of AEW since 2019, earning a reputation as one of wrestling’s most explosive high-flyers.

AEW Mourns Pac After His Final Match

AEW president Tony Khan paid tribute to Satterley following the shocking news.

Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace.

Satterley lost to Andrade on Saturday but shared a handshake with him in the ring afterward. He later returned during the main event, getting involved in the clash between Death Riders leader Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay.

The athlete's cause of death is unknown as of now.

Pac Was One of Wrestling’s Most Fearless High-Flyers

Satterley began wrestling in 2004 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and eventually took his gravity-defying style around the world.

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He joined WWE in 2012 as Neville, becoming known as “The Man That Gravity Forgot” thanks to his jaw-dropping aerial moves, including his signature Black Arrow corkscrew-senton splash.

AEW / YouTube AEW / YouTube

Satterley joined AEW in 2019 and went on to win multiple championships while becoming one of the promotion’s most recognizable performers.

“AEW is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the company said. “Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”