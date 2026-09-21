Carrot Top is awake and breathing on his own as he continues to recover in a Las Vegas hospital following an alleged suicide attempt.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, remains under close medical care and is surrounded by family and loved ones, according to his representative, Jami Schlicher.

“Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him,” Schlicher told Page Six.

Carrot Top Is Continuing to Improve

Schlicher said humor has remained an important part of Thompson’s recovery as he receives treatment.

Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him.

The comedian, 61, has also received messages from fans during his recovery, including people who shared how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives.

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“Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery,” Schlicher said.

David Becker, Getty Images David Becker, Getty Images

She added that Thompson and his family are “deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness” and continue to ask that their privacy be respected.

Carrot Top's Las Vegas Shows

Thompson was hospitalized Friday in the Las Vegas area following an alleged suicide attempt, according to TMZ. Schlicher confirmed his hospitalization to Page Six at the time but did not address what led to it.

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According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Thompson had allegedly been the target of an extortion attempt involving a sex tape before he was hospitalized.

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His weekend prop-comedy shows at the Luxor were subsequently canceled, leaving the future of his long-running Las Vegas residency uncertain. Thompson has performed at the Luxor since 2005.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.