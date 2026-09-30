Alaskan Bush People star Gabriel “Gabe” Brown and his wife, Raquell Brown, are getting divorced after seven years of marriage.

Raquell filed for divorce on Sept. 22, stating in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The couple had already been separated since April, with Raquell living in Minnesota and Gabe, 36, in Washington.

Gabe and Raquell Brown Have Been Living Apart

Raquell shares three children with Gabe and is seeking child support, including medical support and contributions toward daycare, transportation, and education expenses.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen's 3 Words That Ended Her Marriage to Tom Brady

She is also asking the court to approve her proposed parenting plan.

According to Us Weekly, she is seeking a fair division of their personal property and is reserving the right to request spousal support.

Raquell also wants Gabe to cover her attorney fees and other divorce-related costs.

Bear Brown Confirms Gabe's Divorce

Gabe’s brother, Bear Brown, confirmed the split Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Yes, Gabe is getting divorced. Stuff happens. I hope that everything can be done peacefully and work out and everything be what’s best for the children, because that’s what you should do.

Gabe and Raquell were introduced by his sister Rain Brown in 2018 and married in January 2019. Their relationship was later featured on Alaskan Bush People.