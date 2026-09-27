Sandra Bullock was ready to dip her toe back into the dating pool — but after losing longtime partner Bryan Randall, she was understandably not rushing into anything.

The Oscar winner had been single since Randall’s death in August 2023, and after years of putting her family and healing first, the idea of finding love again was starting to feel exciting.

Now, some of Bullock’s famous friends were apparently taking matters into their own hands and trying to find her the right guy.

Sandra's Famous Friends Were Playing Matchmaker

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney and Keanu Reeves had “all offered to help find someone that’s worthy of her,” a source told Star. “They’re on the case.”

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock’s Hollywood Return Has Given Her Back Something She Lost

Aniston may have had a particularly good read on Bullock’s taste. The two actresses both dated Tate Donovan in the 1990s, giving Aniston firsthand knowledge of at least one man who caught Bullock’s eye.

Monica Schipper, Getty Images Monica Schipper, Getty Images

“There are already some very eligible guys showing interest in Sandra,” the source added. “It’s not like her friends are starting from scratch.”

Sandra's Nervous About Dating Again

Bullock, 62, had been with Randall for eight years before his death at 57 following a private battle with ALS. Since then, she hadn’t been publicly linked to anyone new.

READ MORE: 25 Celebrities Reveal Their First Celebrity Crushes (PHOTOS)

Now, the source said, Bullock had reached a place where dating no longer felt impossible.

Sandra’s reached a point where the idea of meeting someone new actually feels exciting again. Of course, she’s nervous after everything she went through with Bryan, but she’s pushing through because ultimately, she does want to have a partner.

That didn’t mean she was ready to jump into anything serious.

READ MORE: What To Do When Someone Ghosts You in a Relationship

“She’s not in any sort of rush,” the source continued. “Sandra is just approaching this from a place of curiosity and fun.”

Sandra's Daughter Has Some Dating Ideas

Bullock was apparently getting a little encouragement at home, too.

Eamonn M. McCormack, Getty Images Eamonn M. McCormack, Getty Images

During a Sept. 3 appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Bullock revealed that her 12-year-old daughter, Laila, wanted her to get back out there — and had some very specific ideas about who she should date.

Laila reportedly suggested her mom try dating “a rapper” or “a basketball player.”