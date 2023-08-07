Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57 Following ALS Diagnosis

Sandra Bullock's longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has passed away. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared in a statement to Page Six on Monday (Aug. 7). "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the statement continued.

His family is asking for "privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

READ MORE: 'Euphoria' Breakout Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25

According to ALS.Org, "ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord."

The Blind Side actress first met the model-turned photographer at her son Louis's birthday in January 2015.

READ MORE: Celebrities and Co-Stars React to Paul Reubens’ Death: 'A True Original'

The duo went public with their relationship later that year, even showing up together at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

Bullock is also the mom to 10-year-old daughter Laila. Randall leaves behind daughter Skylar Staten Randall from a previous relationship.

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.