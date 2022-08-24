You can now live in Sandra Bullock's Malibu beach bungalow for $30,000 per month.

The house boasts walls of glass that maximize the ocean views, as well as a deck with a fire pit and bar area. You'll find a kitchen with premium appliances inside the oceanfront home, while glass sliders in the living and dining rooms lead to a deck.

The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary suite has ocean views and a bathroom with dual sinks and a soaking tub.

Not only will the Speed actress be your landlord if you live here, but she'll also be your neighbor, along with Halle Berry.

The Malibu house is one of at least 15 properties the actress owns in the U.S. This home was built in 1958, though Bullock has since given the place a contemporary makeover.

Inside Sandra Bullock's Malibu Bungalow Take a tour of Sandra Bullock's 1,300-square-foot beach bungalow that's for rent at $30,000 per month.