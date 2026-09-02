Sandra Bullock is finding her way back to herself — and returning to Hollywood may have helped her do it.

After taking a four-year break from acting, the 60-year-old star is back on the big screen in Practical Magic 2. But according to a source, Bullock was initially hesitant to jump back into the Hollywood whirlwind.

“She was very hesitant to step back into the whirlwind of Hollywood,” the source tells Star. “But she’s now saying it was the best decision ever because it’s given her back her sense of self.”

Bullock's return comes after years of putting much of her energy into caring for her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who died at 57 in 2023 following a private three-year battle with ALS.

Sandra Bullock Is Finding Herself Again

As Bullock previously explained on the SmartLess podcast, caring for Randall during the COVID-19 pandemic left her feeling “isolated,” particularly after Randall asked her not to share his diagnosis with anyone.

According to the source, Bullock spent years in “caregiver mode,” making the transition back to her own career especially meaningful.

She has been in caregiver mode for so many years. Having something else to focus on that is just for her has been transformative. In some ways, the years before Bryan passed away were even more difficult because she was managing his illness and coping with the day-to-day loss, so this reprieve from the sadness is bigger than most people realize. The heaviness that she was carrying for the past five years has lifted.

Sandra Bullock Has a New Purpose

Bullock's return to acting has brought more than another movie role. The source says it's given her something that's entirely her own — and she's enjoying it more than expected.

READ MORE: ‘90s Classic ‘Practical Magic’ Returns in First Sequel Trailer

“She’s excited about life again,” the source reveals. “Even the Practical Magic 2 publicity tour, which she would normally dread, has turned into one long party.”

Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunited for the sequel, and the two have been spending plenty of time together while promoting the movie. They walked the red carpet together at the film's world premiere in London on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Monica Schipper, Getty Images Monica Schipper, Getty Images

“She’s getting to spend so much time with Nicole, and she says that’s been incredibly healing,” the source adds. “She says she finally feels like herself again. It’s wonderful.”