Adult film star LuLu LoveBottom, whose real name was Lucas Drake, has died at 31 after leaving behind a heartbreaking final message on social media.

Drake died Sept. 7, according to People. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a death investigation that morning and completed a death report. The case was not considered suspicious, and an official cause and manner of death had not been released.

Just hours before his death, Drake appeared to say goodbye in his final Instagram post.

I love you, and I’m sorry I was unable to make it to the end. Goodbye forever. Love, Lulu. He added, Been hurt for the last time by someone I shared my heart with.

READ MORE: Adult Film Star Christian Styles Dead at 29: ‘He Left Us Far Too Soon’

LuLu LoveBottom Found His Calling in Burlesque

Drake, who also performed online under the name Hunter Hardin, had more than 30,000 followers across Instagram and X and promoted his OnlyFans account.

About five years ago, the former college football player discovered burlesque at a ballroom event in the Phoenix area and began performing.

LuLu Lovebottom, Instagram LuLu Lovebottom, Instagram

“It allows me to identify my femininity with my masculinity,” he told Out Sports in 2025. “It feels authentic and reflects the journey I saw for myself when I was younger.”

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Drake also spoke openly about experiencing “a lot of depression” throughout his life, saying athletics had served as a “relief.”

LuLu LoveBottom Remembered by Friends

Cleodora Productions, whose producer Cleodoraa Drake called his “burlesque mom,” remembered him as a deeply caring performer and friend.

The sweetest, softest, silliest, most caring, special soul who became a close friend to many of us outside of shows. His energy was infectious, and he lit up every room he walked into and every stage he set foot on.

The tribute continued, “My beautiful boylesque baby and my dear friend.”

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