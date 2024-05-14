New York City Portal Shut Down After OnlyFans Model Flashes Dublin

An OnlyFans model has caused the Dublin portal in New York City to shut down temporarily after flashing people on the livestream.

According to Time, the portal was shut down after multiple instances of "inappropriate behavior," including flashing, grinding on the portal, inappropriate photo sharing and more.

In one case, a model named Ava Louise shared a viral video with her 400,000 followers about how she caused the portal to shut down.

"So I just got the portal from New York City to Dublin shut down," she shared in a video posted to Instagram on May 12.

"I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York, homegrown potatoes," she quipped. "And then this happened!"

She then shared a video of her boyfriend asking someone involved with the installation why it was being shut down for the night while she "ran away."

"It's very unfortunate that people are acting not in the best ways," the person told him, also citing "rules and regulations."

The shutdown comes after the portal had been open for less than a week.

"While we cannot control all of these actions, we are implementing some technical solutions to address this and these will go live in the next 24 hours. We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days with our partners in New York to ensure that portals continue to deliver a positive experience for both cities and the world," the Dublin City Council said in a statement, per Time.

"Why you gotta ruin it for everyone," one person commented on the model's Instagram post.

"Literally why ruin it clown," someone else agreed.

"It’s like… just because something is 'perfectly legal' doesn’t mean you should do it. You can be as sexually free as you’d like but to go out and do it where kids can be or better, people who just don’t want to get flashed?" another person wrote in the comments.

Others called it "weirdo behavior" and complained that she "ruined some beautiful art."

The installation is an effort to connect cities and countries around the world and will soon pop up in places like Poland, Brazil and Lithuania.

"Portals are an invitation to meet people above borders and differences and to experience our world as it really is—united and one. The livestream provides a window between distant locations, allowing people to meet outside of their social circles and cultures, transcend geographical boundaries, and embrace the beauty of global interconnectedness," said Benediktas Gylys, founder of The Portal, per Time.