Teacher Who Lost Job Due to OnlyFans Now Making Over $1 Million a Year

A Missouri teacher who made headlines after she lost her job due to her side gig as an OnlyFans content creator is making headlines again — this time for revealing just how much money she's made since switching from teaching school full-time to making explicit content.

Brianna Coppage says she's made a whopping $1 million in less than a year since joining OnlyFans.

"I will also say that I have tens of thousands of fans now. And I have, you know, far exceeded my teacher salary for the year," Coppage, 28, told Fox News.

Coppage worked as a high school English teacher in Franklin County, Mo., before she was forced to resign after the St. Clair High School administration found her OnlyFans account.

The ex-teacher, who previously made $42,000 working at the school, initially turned to OnlyFans as a means to help pay off her substantial student loans.

"Missouri is one of the lowest states in the nation for teacher pay," Coppage told KMOV News 4.

"The district I was working for is also one of the lowest paying districts in the state. I feel like times are tough. I have student loans. I have multiple degrees in education, and it would be helpful for extra money," she continued.

Thanks to Coppage's career change, she can now comfortably afford her living expenses and has even paid off all her debt.

"I’ve been able to pay off all my student loans, any car loans, any credit card debt. I have no debt now, and that’s really freeing. Being a teacher, I know I never would have been able to fully pay all of that off," she shared.

Coppage also insists her OnlyFans content is made exclusively for consenting adults, not students as some have alleged.

"I’m not advertising it to students, but adults in the community continue to do so. I just don’t think that’s OK. Students were never meant to see this. I know people are saying, ‘You taught high school. They were bound to find it at some point.’ Maybe. I was faceless. I did not use my real name," she explained to KMOV News 4.

That said, Coppage has no regrets, and only hopes that in the future, teachers are paid according to the high standards they are held to.