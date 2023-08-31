Trace Cyrus Complains About OnlyFans Girls With Low ‘Value,’ Gets Reamed on Social Media

Trace Cyrus was blasted online after going on a rant about OnlyFans, sex work and women's value in relation to men.

On Aug. 30, the older brother of Miley Cyrus shared a lengthy post on Twitter arguing that women who post content on OnlyFans are of low value to men who have "morals."

"They will try and call those men insecure for having standards. They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are willing to pay for it is a desperate loser. A lot of successful guys will sleep with those girls but they don't want to wife them," he continued.

Trace argued that women who work via OnlyFans cannot find serious relationships because "men see the value in those girls strictly for sex." He also slammed the mindset of a woman not needing a man for fulfillment as "extremely toxic" and one that will lead to loneliness.

Trace concluded his statement by claiming that "a good man and family" will bring a woman more happiness than OnlyFans.

See his full post below:

On her Instagram Story, former Teen Mom star and adult film actress Farrah Abraham criticized Trace's sexist comments. "Yet men have OF accounts with marriage, family, etc. SO CAN WOMEN. Balance and brand is real ... forget limited insecure mindsets," she wrote.

Trace caught wind of the MTV star's comments and fired back.

"I've been defeated. The most intelligent woman of this generation has put me in check. I retract my original statement. Every woman in the world should have an OnlyFans," he tweeted, sarcastically.

Trace doubled down on his stance in a series of follow-up tweets, claiming that people were only offended by his opinion "because it's true" and that there "are some extremely unattractive people" on OnlyFans.

The following day, the Metro Station one-hit wonder leaned into the apparent hypocrisy of his stance by posting a shirtless thirst trap selfie on his Twitter account.

Many people on social media were agitated by Trace's seemingly out-of-the-blue tirade, and the musician was subsequently dragged on Twitter.

Check out some reactions to Trace's inflammatory post, below. Warning: Some tweets contain strong language.