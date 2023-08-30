Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Thinks He’d Be More Successful if He Didn’t Come From a Famous Family

Trace Cyrus says he'd be more successful if he wasn't part of a famous family.

On (Monday) Aug. 28, Miley Cyrus' older brother opened up about his famous family — which also includes younger sister Noah Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus — during a Q&A on his Instagram Story.

"I love my family so much. But I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family," Trace admitted.

"People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me. I never put my last name online anywhere for the first years of my career until people started finding out," he continued.

Trace was originally part of the band Metro Station, which had several hits in the late '00s, including "Shake It."

The group rose to prominence around the same time as Miley's Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana, and also featured Mason Musso, the the brother of Hannah star Mitchel Musso.

Watch Metro Station's "Shake It" Music Video:

Trace also had a public relationship with another Disney star, Brenda Song, whom he dated on and off for seven years from 2010 to 2017. The two even got engaged in 2011.

"After having such public relationships in the past, I've decided any of my current or future relationships will be much more private. So even if I did have a girlfriend, I wouldn't tell you guys. Sorry," Trace explained of his love life during his Instagram Q&A.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Exposes Brutal 'Hannah Montana' Schedule

Trace recently attended his mom Tish Cyrus' wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, in which Miley and her older sister Brandi served as bridesmaids.

"I feel extremely blessed to be part of such an amazing family. Congrats to my mom on a beautiful wedding. Life is unpredictable & always full of changes. I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that's really all we have. Yesterday is gone & tomorrow is never promised. It's been a long time since I've seen my mom so happy & that makes me genuinely happy. I love you," he wrote on Instagram.

"So beyond blessed to have you as my son," Tish replied.