Miley Cyrus Exposes Her Brutal Childhood Schedule From ‘Hannah Montana’ Days

In a recent episode of her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series, in which she explains and reacts to key moments from her life and career, Miley Cyrus revealed her grueling childhood schedule from her Hannah Montana days.

"5:30AM?!" Miley exclaims upon seeing the schedule she once followed when she was around "12 or 13" years old.

"5:30AM, hair and makeup in my hotel. 7AM, we get picked up. 7:15, I'm on the news. 7:45, I have another live interview. 8:15, another interview. 8:45, another interview," she reads aloud from her itinerary.

The schedule also includes an hour-and-a-half-long meeting with editors; an interview with 5th-grade student reporters; a lunch interview with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus; a Life magazine photo shoot for their Father's Day issue; and even more interviews.

"Then the next day starts at 7AM and ends at 7:30PM when I fly home to probably go to [the] Hannah [set]. That's on a Saturday, and then Monday you'd be back at work in the morning," Miley explains, joking: "I'm a lot of things, but lazy ain't one of 'em."

The pop star's mom, Tish Cyrus, also addresses the grueling schedule from the background of the video.

"That truly was the next four years of your life," Tish says.

"So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation," Miley adds, referring to her album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released in early 2023.

"You do, honey," Tish agrees.

Watch the video, below:

Elsewhere in the series, Miley also discussed her debut studio album, Meet Miley Cyrus, which she revealed was actually written and recorded at the same house in Malibu that she later shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth before it burned down.

"This [album] was a way that we could help people put the two and two together that really the voice behind Hannah was always me," Miley shared.

"I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would have never known 15 years later, I would be living in that house which would eventually burn down. So that house had so much magic to it," she added.