Adult film star Zachary Jaghab, known professionally as Christian Styles, has died at 29.

Jaghab died Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family following his sudden death. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

The fundraiser described Jaghab as the youngest son of Johnny and Ellen Jaghab and a beloved brother, uncle, family member and friend. His parents are also facing serious health struggles, including cancer, according to the fundraiser.

Christian Styles Dies at 29

The GoFundMe has a $20,000 goal, with donations going toward Jaghab's funeral and burial expenses.

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"This unimaginable loss has left a beautiful Canton family grieving the passing of someone deeply loved," the fundraiser stated.

Tammy Sultana, who created the fundraiser, asked for prayers, kindness and financial support as the family navigates the loss.

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No further details about Jaghab's death have been released.

Christian Styles Remembered

Jaghab had more than 1.1 million followers on X, where he promoted his OnlyFans account.

Mencrush, an adult entertainment studio where Jaghab worked, also paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Today, we're struggling to find the words. We want to say goodbye to Christian Styles with immense affection and respect. He left us far too soon.

The tribute also highlighted Jaghab's lasting impact on the studio's community and noted that Mencrush had featured him in one of its documentaries, allowing his voice and story to be preserved.

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His family is scheduled to hold a visitation Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Basilica of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church in Livonia, Michigan. A burial will follow at Glen Eden Memorial Park.