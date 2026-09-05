Love After Lockup star Amber Eggers has died. She was 41.

The reality star died Thursday evening (Sept. 3) at a hospital in Atlanta after suffering acute liver failure, her mother, Monica Eggers, told TMZ.

According to Monica, Amber had been hospitalized several days earlier after she began feeling unwell. Her condition later worsened, and doctors were ultimately unable to keep her heart beating.

Friends of Amber also shared the heartbreaking news on social media, remembering the reality star following her sudden death.

Amber Eggers Appeared on 'Love After Lockup'

Amber appeared on Season 2 of WE tv's Love After Lockup in 2019 after serving four years in prison for drug trafficking.

The reality series documented her relationship with Vincent Gonzalez, whom she began dating while she was incarcerated. Gonzalez eventually proposed to Amber on the show, and she accepted.



READ MORE: 'My 600-Lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

Their relationship ultimately ended after Amber was released from prison.

Amber was also known for her close friendship with former cellmate Michelle “Puppy” Deaton, whom she met while incarcerated.

We TV We TV

Their complicated relationship became part of the Love After Lockup storyline, with the pair later appearing together on the spinoff Life After Lockup.

“Whenever I didn’t love myself, Amber was there to love me,” Deaton previously said on the show. “I honestly don’t think I would have made it without Amber.”

READ MORE: 'My 600-Lb. Life' Trans Star Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

The two explored a romantic relationship but eventually moved on to relationships with other people while remaining close friends.

Amber Eggers Had Faced Serious Health Problems

Amber had experienced significant health problems in the years before her death.

In 2025, her sister Erin launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Amber's medical expenses after she was hospitalized with severe pneumonia and a bacterial infection in her bloodstream.

According to Erin, Amber's condition became so serious that she developed sepsis and organ failure and was placed on life support. She eventually improved enough to leave the ICU but needed physical therapy “to be able to walk again.”

Get our free mobile app

Amber later revealed that she had also suffered what she described as a “mini-stroke.”