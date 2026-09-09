Buckingham Palace Scrambling for a Copy of This Explosive Royal Novel [Report]
Buckingham Palace reportedly wants an early look at a new novel that imagines a royal succession shake-up that could leave Prince William and his heirs facing an unexpected change to their place in the monarchy.
Queen Elizabeth III: The New American House of Windsor, by Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, imagines a catastrophic helicopter crash over Balmoral that changes the line of succession and who sits upon the throne.
“Rob says it’s fiction, but that isn’t calming anybody down,” an insider whispered to RadarOnline.com. “He’s shining a spotlight on scenarios the Palace absolutely does not want people thinking about.”
The Palace Wants a Look at Rob Shuter's Book
Shuter announced the novel Aug. 24, describing a story set 15 years in the future, when a helicopter crash over Balmoral plunges the monarchy into its “darkest crisis in centuries.”
READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth III: New Novel Imagines the Royal Family's Future
The announcement did not specify which royals were affected by the crash. However, the scenario would appear to put Prince William and his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — out of the line of succession.
That would leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, in a possibly dramatically different position.
“That's what makes this book so uncomfortable,” a second insider spilled. “It isn't impossible.”
But despite the reported interest inside the Palace, an early copy isn't going to be easy to get: “They’re not getting it. It's under lock and key until publication day.”
The novel also follows an unexpected woman who becomes Queen Elizabeth III and rebuilds the monarchy, with a tiny bakery called Betty Bake and a forbidden romance thrown into the royal drama.
Queen Elizabeth III: The New American House of Windsor is set for release on Dec. 1, 2026. You can preorder the book here.
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Gallery Credit: Mike Nied