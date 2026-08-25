Readers are about to be taken into a very different future for the British royal family — one where a catastrophic tragedy leaves an unexpected woman wearing the crown.

Celebrity gossip columnist and author Rob Shuter, who previously worked as Princess Michael of Kent's U.S. publicist, has announced his new novel, Queen Elizabeth III: The New American House of Windsor.

Set 15 years in the future, the book imagines a monarchy thrown into chaos after a devastating helicopter crash wipes out the line of succession and leaves an unlikely heir facing the crown.

A New Queen Rises

In this fictional world, a young woman who was never expected to rule suddenly becomes Queen Elizabeth III.



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Rather than simply preserving the monarchy, she sets out to rebuild it, taking on a fractured family, a restless public, and an institution struggling with its own secrets.

And she's not exactly interested in playing by the old rules.

From Buckingham Palace to modern London, Elizabeth uses unexpected ideas — including a tiny bakery called Betty Bake — to reshape the monarchy and connect the crown with the public.

Carl Court, Getty Images Carl Court, Getty Images

The story also features a forbidden romance that threatens to complicate Elizabeth's reign, with palace alliances, secrets and loyalty all coming into play.

Reality Meets Fantasy

Shuter's real-world experience in royal public relations gives the novel an interesting connection to the world he's imagining.

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He has said that royal PR is often about knowing when not to react — a philosophy that could prove especially useful for a fictional monarchy facing its biggest crisis yet.

Queen Elizabeth III: The New American House of Windsor will be available Dec. 1, 2026, and can be pre-ordered here.