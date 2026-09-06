Prince Harry’s upcoming television film about Princess Diana had found one of its biggest voices — and it belonged to Meghan Markle.

Harry had reportedly begun approaching Diana’s friends and associates about participating in the project ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death next year.

But sources told Naughty But Nice that Meghan wouldn’t just be helping behind the scenes. She was expected to narrate the film.

“Meghan isn’t getting a cameo — she’s becoming the voice of Diana’s story,” a production insider said. “That makes her a central figure in the film. Harry may be the son, but Meghan will be the voice viewers hear.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Struggles to Find Household Staff in the UK

Meghan Markle Will Narrate Princess Diana’s Story

The decision would give Meghan a major role in shaping how Diana’s life was presented onscreen.

Handout, Getty Images Handout, Getty Images

According to insiders, Harry and Meghan were developing the project together rather than simply handing Meghan a finished script.

Harry and Meghan are shaping this together. They believe there are powerful parallels between Diana’s battles with the palace and press and their own experience.

That meant Meghan’s perspective could become a significant part of the film — and that might not go over smoothly with everyone in the royal family.

Prince William May Not Be Happy

Sources claimed Prince William was already sensitive about Harry positioning himself as a major guardian of Diana’s legacy.

William believes Diana’s legacy belongs to him. Harry making his own film is one thing. Meghan becoming the narrator of their mother’s story is something else entirely.

The insider added that the move could be “extremely difficult” for William.

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Harry may have been the one making a film about his mother, but Meghan was set to become one of the most important voices telling her story.